UP: Woman kills self after youth posts her objectionable pics online

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 26-08-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 09:39 IST
UP: Woman kills self after youth posts her objectionable pics online
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A week after a youth posted a 20-year-old woman's objectionable pictures on social media, she allegedly hanged herself to death at her house in Kheri Town police station area, officials said on Friday.

The woman's family members learned about her alleged suicide when they found her hanging from the ceiling fan on Thursday morning.

Police suspect the woman may have slipped into depression after her pictures surfaced on the internet and her marriage, which was to take place in a few months, had been called off due to this.

The police have booked a neighbour under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act based on a complaint by the woman's father.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh told the media that the accused is absconding and efforts to nab him are on.

