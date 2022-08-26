Left Menu

Salman Khan completes 34 years in movies, announces new film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Salman Khan on Friday celebrated his 34th year in cinema by announcing that his latest film has been titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.The actor shared the title and his look from the film on his social media pages along with a video thanking his fans for showering him with love for past three decades.34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now.

The makers are yet to announce the remaining cast and the director of the film.

Khan, 56, was launched in Bollywood with 1988's ''Biwi Ho To Aisi'' before making his debut as a lead with Sooraj Barjatya's ''Maine Pyar Kiya'' (1989). Since then, the actor has starred is many commercial hits and critically-acclaimed movies like ''Hum Aapke Hain Koun...?'', ''Khamoshi: The Musical'', ''Andaz Apna Apna'', ''Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'', ''No Entry'', ''Wanted'', ''Dabangg'', ''Ek Tha Tiger'', ''Sultan'' and ''Tiger Zinda Hai''.

Khan's last big screen release was ''Antim'', in which he featured alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

His upcoming projects include ''Tiger 3'', co-starring Katrina Kaif. He will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's ''Pathaan''.

