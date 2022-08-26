Left Menu

MP: Woman electrocuted due to badly installed power meter; 8 booked

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 26-08-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 19:35 IST
MP: Woman electrocuted due to badly installed power meter; 8 booked
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old woman died after coming in contact with a live wire hanging from an electricity meter at her house in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city, police said on Friday.

An offence has been registered against eight contractual workers of the power distribution company who installed the device, an official said. The victim, Chameli Bai, died on the spot after she came in contact with a wire hanging loosely from the power meter at her house in Virat Nagar on Thursday, inspector Jitendra Bhaskar of Chimanganj police station said.

A case under section 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against eight persons hired on contract by the MP Western Power Distribution Company, he said.

As per initial investigations, the accused left the live wires of the meter hanging, which caused the death, the official said, adding that efforts are on to make the arrests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022