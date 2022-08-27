The Last Kingdom’s Alexander Dreymon talks about Seven Kings Must Die & new adventure

After the end of The Last Kingdom, Alexander Dreymon will be seen in the same role of Uhtred of Bebbanburg in his new project Seven Kings Must Die. Seven Kings Must Die started filming on January 31 and wrapped up in March. Audiences are eager to know apart from the historical drama what special they can expect from the movie. The actor shared vital info about the upcoming film.

British historical drama, The Last Kingdom is based on Bernard Cornwell's novel The Saxon Stories. The series portrays the story of a warrior called Uhtred of Bebbanburg. 'Seven Kings Must Die' is a two-hour follow-up movie to The Last Kingdom. The film will be a "standalone" epilogue inspired by the final novels in the series by Bernard Cornwell: War of the Wolf, Sword of Kings and War Lord.

As per Express, Alexander Dreymon revealed to his followers that filming was now complete and he had hung up Uhtred's armor for the last time. He shared that he is again taking part in the Wildlife Ranger Challenge, marking his third time in the charitable event.

Wildlife Ranger Challenge is a half marathon taking place around the world with one goal to raise money to support the men and women on the front line of Africa's protected areas. On September 17, wildlife ranger teams will unite for the 2022 Wildlife Ranger Challenge. To know more about the Wildlife Ranger Challenge, you can follow their official website.

Dreymon said, "Rangers are the front-line defenders of Africa's wildlife. But to protect species and ecosystems into the future, they must be so much more. For the third year, I am proud to support the Wildlife Ranger Challenge."

"A race to raise awareness of the threats facing Africa's wildlife and the vital role of rangers who stand between species and extinction."

Currently, Seven Kings Must Die doesn't have any official release date yet. However, the good news is that the filming is complete. Therefore, fans could expect the TV movie to come soon. It is expected to premiere in late 2022 or during early to mid-2023.

Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more updates on Netflix movies!

Also Read: Sweet Home Season 2 updates: Everything we know so far