Seven Kings Must Die: Will Eadith & Uhtred’s relationship go deep in The Last Kingdom movie?

Netflix's The Last Kingdom ended with Season 5, but its much-beloved character Uhtred is returning in a new feature-length film Seven Kings Must Die. The movie is also a Netflix project.

Fans will get to see a dramatic and epic conclusion to the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg in Seven Kings Must Die. Seven Kings Must Die is a two-hour follow-up movie to The Last Kingdom. The filming for Seven Kings Must Die was wrapped up in March 2022.

The stars of the show Alexander Dreymon (played as Uhtred of Bebbanburg) and Eliza Butterworth (portrayed as Queen Aelswith of Wessex) informed the viewers through social media that they have wrapped up the filming.

Butterworth re-shared a cast and crew group photo onto her stories, with a caption that reads: "Wooowww it is truly an end of an era!" However, she dismissed the rumor that she is not returning as Aelswith.

Some fans claim that Uhtred and healer Eadith (Stefanie Martini) will have a deep relationship in Seven Kings Must Die. Too much information is not shared but the movie might synchronize with The Last Kingdom Season 5.

The Last Kingdom was adapted from Bernard Cornwell's book The Saxon Stories. The Last Kingdom Season 5 covered the 9th and 10th series of the novel – 'The Warriors of the Storm' and 'The Flame Bearer.' It was the final chapter of the series that aired on Netflix 9 on March 2022. When it was announced the series ended with Season 5, fans were unhappy about the fact that they would miss out on the end of the story.

Eadith was introduced in the fourth season when she started to go along with her brother's plan to kill Aethelred (Toby Regbo). She was the mistress of Lord Æthelred and is the younger sister of Eardwulf who was the commander of Lord Æthelred's household guards.

Eadith doesn't want anyone else's blood on her hands nor does she want to be married to a man who kills so frivolously. Eadith makes Eardwulf promise her that if Æthelred asks him to attack Lady Æthelflæd, he will refuse. However, he won't deny the proposal.

According to the Saxon Stories, Eadith becomes Uhtred's lover, and she reveals to him that she knows the location of Ice-Spite. Uhtred was hurt in the battlefield to find the Ice-Spite. However, after the sword Ice-Spite is found, Eadith uses it to drain the pus from Uhtred's body. His pain immediately stops which he's been suffering since his fight.

In the books, Eadith and Uhtred eventually marry and she becomes the Lady of Bebbanburg. The plotline for the Netflix Seven Kings Must Die is yet to be out.

Stay tuned to get more updates on the Seven Kings Must Die!

Also Read: The Last Kingdom's Alexander Dreymon talks about Seven Kings Must Die & new adventure