In Karunanidhi's house, a stroll down memory lane for ex-owner's kin

Late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's house in posh Gopalapuram here, a distinguishing characteristic being its old world charm, had unusual visitors on Sunday.

Octogenarian Saroja Seetharaman, grand daughter of Sarabeswarar, who sold his house in 1955 to Karunanidhi, became nostalgic of her marriage held in the same residence nearly 70 years ago. She and her family members were welcomed by DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin and he took them around the house.

Karunanidhi, in mid 1950's was a budding DMK leader and a popular Tamil film screenwriter and his dialogues in 'Parasakthi' (a 1952 flick and iconic Sivaji Ganesan's debut movie) remain popular to this day. On his twitter handle, DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin said he got to know through the media that Saroja, on a visit to India from the US desired to visit the house where she tied the knot. Hence, Stalin said he invited Saroja Seetharaman and her family to the Gopalapuram house. In March 1955, Stalin said his father Karunanidhi (1924-2018) had bought the house from Sarabeswarar. At around the same time, Saroja's wedding was scheduled to be held in June 1955. Though he had bought the house, Karunanidhi agreed to Sarabeswarar to conduct his grand daughter's marriage at the same house. Further, on their visit, Stalin said that the Gopalapuram house served as a 'bridge of friendship' for both the families.

Saroja told reporters that she grew up in the Gopalapuram house. All along, she had a desire to visit it and Karunanidhi had participated in her wedding in 1955, she said. ''I am visiting the house after 67 years.'' She praised Stalin for the hospitality and for the time he spent with her family in the house. She said Stalin took her and her family to every room in the house. ''I am very happy. I cannot forget this. There are not much changes in the house. We live in America and we have invited the Chief Minister.'' She thanked and extended her best wishes and greetings to Stalin for his gesture.

