Punjab minister Aman Arora meets filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, discusses promotion of 'film tourism'

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora on Monday said he held a meeting with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali here and discussed ways to promote film tourism in the state.Arora, the states Information and Public Relations minister, shared the news on Twitter and posted his pictures with the director.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-08-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 13:13 IST
Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora on Monday said he held a meeting with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali here and discussed ways to promote ''film tourism” in the state.

Arora, the state's Information and Public Relations minister, shared the news on Twitter and posted his pictures with the director. “Jab We Met. Had a productive meeting with Imtiaz Ali, Bollywood director, producer and writer, in my office at Chandigarh. Discussed ways & means to boost CM @BhagwantMann Ji's efforts to promote film tourism in culturally enriched state of Punjab,” the minister tweeted. Ali is known for directing movies such as ''Jab We Met'', ''Love Aaj Kal'' and ''Rockstar'' as well as creating the critically-acclaimed Netflix show ''She''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

