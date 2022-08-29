adidas Originals' launches its biggest brand campaign starring Bollywood superstar and youth icon, Ranveer Singh

adidas Originals, the pioneering sportswear brand for the streets, teams up with Bollywood superstar and Brand Ambassador, Ranveer Singh to launch its biggest brand campaign of the year. Christened, 'made Originals, the campaign proudly reflects on the past by paying homage to some of the most iconic and celebrated sneaker silhouettes: Superstar, Stan Smith, and Forum, whilst shining the light on the future with the launch of the new NMD_V3. Six years after launching the trailblazing NMD silhouette, the Trefoil has returned with an updated take on the original cutting-edge innovator, channeling the very same independent mindset to present the NMD_V3. The global NMD_V3 campaign also features multi-hyphenate Brazilian performer Anitta, acclaimed Argentinian DJ and producer Bizarrap, and the sensational French footballer Karim Benzema.

The campaign, fronted by the versatile cultural youth icon and the ultimate Original, Ranveer Singh is set against a backdrop of dynamic visual language and an impactful voiceover. The film opens with a ruminative line ''If you want to know where we're headed, you need to know where we came from'', which sets the tone for a powerful, aspirational narrative that is inspired by the brand's rich heritage and paves the path for the future. The campaign highlights the legacy of the four iconic sneakers that have created an indelible mark on street culture. From sports to hip-hop, from the 60s to the present day, these silhouettes have traversed various cultural moments, and have now become lifestyle staples that are nowhere close to done making history.

Speaking on the campaign, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand Adidas, India said, ''The Superstar, Stan Smith, Forum, and NMD are iconic footwear franchises that not only form the foundation of Adidas Originals' history but also of street culture universally. These iconic footwear silhouettes are ubiquitous on the feet of a generation that chooses to color beyond societal conventions. And through the 'made Originals' campaign, we aim to celebrate the indelible canvas that these icons have left behind for next generations to build upon.'' Adidas Originals Brand Ambassador Ranveer Singh shared his thoughts on the campaign, ''My journey with Adidas Originals goes right back to my college days when I purchased my first pair of Superstars. Such classics have been an integral part of street culture, and they are nowhere near done making history. With this campaign, I am excited to push beyond our boundaries and usher in a new era of originality as a tribute to these iconic sneakers and especially the brand new NMD_V3 silhouette.'' The campaign also marks the launch of the new NMD_V3 silhouette. Built for a life in motion, the NMD V3 reimagines its iconic heritage with a distinctly forward-thinking vision. Dynamic by nature, the silhouette features a re-engineered mesh that wraps around the foot, a transparent heel clip, and BOOST cushioning that's partially encapsulated in a TPU shell. The NMD V3 also comprises an upper made with a high-performance yarn that contains at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic – re-imagined plastic waste, intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities, and shorelines – and 50% recycled polyester.

Having gone LIVE on 26th August 2022, the 'made Originals' campaign has been brought to life via an integrated campaign across social, digital, OOH, Retail and e-comm.

Arriving in an array of progressive colorways, the NMD_V3 launched on August 26 and is available via www.Adidas. co. and select retailers across the country.

About Adidas Originals: Inspired by the rich sporting heritage of Adidas – one of the world's leading sports brands and a global designer and developer of athletic footwear and apparel – Adidas Originals is a lifestyle brand founded in 2001. With the Adidas archive at its foundation, Adidas Originals continues to evolve the brand's legacy through its commitment to product innovation and its ability to filter the creativity and courage found on courts and sporting arenas through the lens of contemporary youth culture. Marked by the iconic Trefoil logo that was first used in 1972 and championed by those that continue to shape and define creative culture, Adidas Originals continues to lead the way as the pioneering sportswear brand for the street.

For any other queries please reach out to originals@prpundit.com

