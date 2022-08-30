Academy Award-winning animator Ralph Eggleston dies after long battle with cancer

Academy Award-winning animator Ralph Eggleston breathed his last at the age of 56. As per Variety, he died on Monday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Eggleston, art director and production designer at Pixar Animation Studios, had won the animated short film Oscar for writing and directing the 2001 Pixar film "For the Birds." Pixar tweeted a tribute to him, saying, "Pixar and the world will be forever grateful."

The animator also served as art director on the original "Toy Story," and his work as an artist has been seen on numerous Pixar films including "Monsters, Inc.," "Finding Nemo," "Wall-E," "Cars," "The Incredibles" and "Inside Out." His final credited work was in 2020's "Soul," where he served as a development artist within the art department. Prior to his time at Pixar, Eggleston's work was seen in "FernGully: The Last Rainforest," "Aladdin," "The Lion King" and "Pocahontas."

He won his first Annie Award for best individual achievement in production design due to his work on the Pixar classic "Toy Story." He would later win three more Annie Awards for "Finding Nemo" in 2004, "Inside Out" in 2015 and the Winsor McCay Award for lifetime achievement in 2016. Eggleston was also honoured with the VIEW Visionary Award in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)