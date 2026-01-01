India ITME Society Awards: Celebrating Innovation in Textile Engineering 2025

The India ITME Society celebrated a pivotal event with the 3rd edition of the ITME Technical Awards 2025, drawing significant attention to the textile engineering sector in Mumbai. The event, led by Chairman Ketan Sanghvi, featured notable industry figures addressing the future of textile innovation and manufacturing.

At the awards ceremony, Mr. Ketan Sanghvi emphasized the promising future of the industry, driven by passionate young innovators. CEO Ms. Roop Rashi Mahapatra highlighted the potential of integrating traditional industries with modern technology, advocating for sustainable growth and inclusive development.

Key industry leaders, including Mr. Neeraj Jain and Mr. Edward Menezes, discussed the role of technology and innovation in advancing the textile sector. The awards recognized achievements in textile engineering, sustainability, and design, strengthening the India ITME Society's position as a forum for industry collaboration and progress.