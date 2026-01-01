Left Menu

India ITME Society Awards: Celebrating Innovation in Textile Engineering 2025

The India ITME Society celebrated the 3rd edition of the ITME Technical Awards 2025 in Mumbai, highlighting innovation and excellence in the textile engineering industry. With prominent leaders from the sector, the event emphasized the role of technology and traditional industries in fostering sustainable growth and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 11:47 IST
India ITME Society Awards: Celebrating Innovation in Textile Engineering 2025
  • Country:
  • India

The India ITME Society celebrated a pivotal event with the 3rd edition of the ITME Technical Awards 2025, drawing significant attention to the textile engineering sector in Mumbai. The event, led by Chairman Ketan Sanghvi, featured notable industry figures addressing the future of textile innovation and manufacturing.

At the awards ceremony, Mr. Ketan Sanghvi emphasized the promising future of the industry, driven by passionate young innovators. CEO Ms. Roop Rashi Mahapatra highlighted the potential of integrating traditional industries with modern technology, advocating for sustainable growth and inclusive development.

Key industry leaders, including Mr. Neeraj Jain and Mr. Edward Menezes, discussed the role of technology and innovation in advancing the textile sector. The awards recognized achievements in textile engineering, sustainability, and design, strengthening the India ITME Society's position as a forum for industry collaboration and progress.

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Clandestine Drug Bust: Doctor and Students in Police Net

Kerala's Clandestine Drug Bust: Doctor and Students in Police Net

 India
2
Government's New Levies Shake Tobacco Stocks

Government's New Levies Shake Tobacco Stocks

 India
3
Rising Dissent: Iran's Economic Strain Fuels Nationwide Unrest

Rising Dissent: Iran's Economic Strain Fuels Nationwide Unrest

 United Arab Emirates
4
Taiwan's Determination Amid China's Military Drills

Taiwan's Determination Amid China's Military Drills

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026