M3M Foundation's Transformative Impact on Millions Across India
M3M Foundation expanded its impact to 4.9 million lives across India in 2025, focusing on environment, education, health, livelihoods, and sports. Collaborating with 50+ organizations, it enhanced community resilience through diverse interventions, gaining recognition for its sustainable efforts in social sectors and setting ambitious goals for the future.
The M3M Foundation concluded 2025 on a high note, significantly impacting 4.9 million lives across India through its wide-ranging initiatives in environment, education, health, livelihoods, and sports. In collaboration with over 50 organizations, the Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to foster scale, equity, and sustainability across various regions.
Throughout the year, the foundation achieved notable milestones. This included the creation of 30 million liters of additional water storage, planting over 52,000 saplings, and providing natural farming support to 2,500 farmers, 60% of whom were women. The education sector saw 1,736 migrant children supported, 828 scholarships awarded, and over 20,000 students benefitted from digital classrooms, alongside sports initiatives aiding 104 sportspersons in achieving over 310 medals, including 71 international accolades.
Healthcare and nutrition initiatives were robust, highlighted by 67 health camps and the distribution of over 79 lakh meals. Livelihood programs equipped over 2,000 youths with employable skills with a 76% placement rate, alongside entrepreneurship training for 300 more. Recognition of these efforts came from several prestigious awards, encouraging plans for further expansion and innovation in line with their Payal@40 vision for sustainable community development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
