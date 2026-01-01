Left Menu

Kerala's Clandestine Drug Bust: Doctor and Students in Police Net

Kerala Police conducted a significant anti-narcotics operation, arresting seven individuals, including a doctor and a student. This operation disrupted a smuggling ring believed to be supplying drugs to medical professionals. Key players in the gang were habitual offenders, and authorities seized various drugs and vehicles during the bust.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-01-2026 11:35 IST
In a major breakthrough, Kerala Police successfully dismantled a drug smuggling ring during the early hours of New Year's Day, arresting seven individuals, including a doctor and a student, authorities disclosed.

The operation, executed by the Attingal and Nedumangad Rural District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF), followed a crucial tip-off about a criminal syndicate operating from a rented house in Thoppil, Kaniyapuram.

Among those apprehended were two women and an IT professional, while law enforcement seized various drugs and vehicles, signaling a decisive strike against the trafficking of MDMA and synthetic drugs in the region.

