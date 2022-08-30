Twilight Saga, The Expendables & more film series added to Peacock’s September lineup! Check the list
Are you a Twilight Saga fan? Then there's a piece of good news for you. Viewers can watch he Kristen Stewart Film,Twilight Saga popular series again in the streaming services which were moved over the past couple of years.
According to Comicbook, the Twilight Saga films are changing hands once again once September rolls around. The five films of Twilight Saga are now streaming on Amazon Prime but they will stop at the end of August.
Don't worry, you can switch to Peacock because the streamer added the same list of Twilight Saga films in the program list of the September line up. Additionally, there are several film series that are also included in the September lineup like The Expendables film series, Halloween II and III, Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho movies and many more.
Here's the list of Twilight Saga movies that are going to stream on Peacock:
Twilight (2008)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)
Even the Expendables franchise lovers have their choices. Peacock is also coming with The Expendables film series in the same month.
The Expendables, 2010
The Expendables 2, 2012
The Expendables 3, 2014
The other movies to be shown by the streamer are as follows:
17 Again, 2009
About a Boy, 2022
American Dreamz, 2006
Army of Darkness, 1993
Baby Mama, 2008
Beetlejuice, 1988
The Birds, 1963
The Blair Witch Project, 1999
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000
The Blind Side, 2009
Bulletproof, 1996
Candyman, 1992
Casper, 1995
Charlie Wilson's War, 2007
Couples Retreat, 2009
Dawn of the Dead, 2004
Devil, 2010
Dracula, 1979
Drag Me to Hell, 2009
Dredd, 2012
Epic, 2013
Erin Brockovich, 2000
Escape the Field, 2022
Fear, 1996
Frenzy, 1972
Friday Night Lights, 2004
The Frighteners, 1996
The Funhouse, 1981
Furious 7, 2015
Gone Girl, 2014
Gone in Sixty Seconds, 2000
Grown Ups, 2010
Halloween II, 1981
Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982
The Hangover, 2009
Jurassic Park, 1993
Jurassic Park III, 2001
Land of the Dead, 2005
The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997
Love Actually, 2003
Madagascar, 2005
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, 2012
Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011
Madea's Family Reunion, 2006
Madea's Witness Protection, 2012
Mama, 2013
The Man Who Knew Too Much, 1956
Marnie, 1964
Mercy, 2014
My Best Friend's Wedding, 1997
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, 2016
Notting Hill, 1999
Paul, 2011
The People Under the Stairs, 1991
Pitch Perfect, 2012
Pitch Perfect 2, 2015
Planet of the Apes, 2001
Pretty Woman, 1990
Prince of Darkness, 1987
Psycho, 1960
Psycho II, 1983
Psycho III, 1986
Psycho, 1998
The Purge: Election Year, 2016
Rear Window, 1954
Rob Zombie's Halloween II, 2009
Rope, 1948
The Rundown, 2003
Saboteur, 1942
The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987
Shadow of a Doubt, 1943
Shaun of the Dead, 2004
Shocker, 1993
The Skeleton Key, 2005
Sleepless, 2017
Slither, 2006
Steel Magnolias, 1989
Tales From the Crpyt: Bordello of Blood, 1996
Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995
Tales From the Hood, 1995
Tales From the Hood 2, 2018
Tales from the Hood 3, 2020
Taxi, 2004
Ted 2, 2015
They Live, 1988
The Thing, 1982
Thirst, 2009
Twister, 1996
United 93, 2006
Vertigo, 1958
Videodrome, 1983
Village of the Damned, 1995
The Waterboy, 1998
The Wolfman, 2010
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Mighty Ones, Season 3
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)
The Resort, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
That '70s Show, Seasons 1-8
Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Stay tuned for more updates!
Source: Comicbook