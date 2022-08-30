Trailer of Tisca Chopra-starrer supernatural thriller series 'Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya' out

Bollywood actor Tisca Chopra, on Tuesday, dropped the trailer of her upcoming supernatural thriller series, 'Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya' on social media and it's a gritty roller coaster ride. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Good Newwz' actor treated fans with glimpses of her role in the upcoming series.

Sharing the trailer, she wrote, "Ek shraap, ek rahasya, ek anhoni ka dar ..Rahasyamayi Shilaspura mein Mayavi aavego ..#HotstarSpecials #Dahan all episodes streaming from September 16th only on @disneyplushotstar." https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch38FE_DCua/?hl=en

Disney+Hotstar special ' Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya' directed by Vikranth Pawar and written by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai and Nikhil Nair. The trailer of the series features paranormal occurrences in a quaint, rustic village of Shilaspura, also known as the 'The Land of The Dead'.

The show touches upon society, its beliefs while challenging its characters to face their deepest and darkest fears. It takes off when a mining expedition threatens the village fabled with a temple that legends say can unleash a deadly curse when harmed. However, an IAS officer (played by Tisca Chopra) sets out on a mission to battle age-old superstitions that shroud the village in the face of mysterious killings and disappearances. Shot across Rajasthan's uniquely rugged landscapes, the story spells catharsis with cursed caves, hidden treasures and generational secrets.

Director Vikranth Pawar shared, "With Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya, we set out to create a show where the audience experiences how mythical and supernatural elements can come together to create fear in people's minds. Aside from the characters and the plot, the mise-en-scene was also used to contribute to the mystic essence of this supernatural thriller. The show's unique pace keeps the viewer hooked until the mystery surrounding Shilaspura is uncovered. I'm extremely delighted to have associated with Disney+ Hotstar to bring this story to life and to a wide audience." Actor Tisca Chopra, who is playing the role of an IAS officer, said , "What I love most about Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya is how it captures raw fear as each character faces their own demons. Avani Raut, my character, fights personal and professional battles when she is caught in the crossfire of superstition and the supernatural and resin and practicality on the other. The show puts the character Avani Raut on a quest by drawing parallels between her external and internal fears, which all of us confront. It's been an absolute delight to bring Dahan and Avani to the audiences. I'm extremely proud to bring this layered grey character on a prestigious platform like Disney+ Hotstar."

Actor Saurabh Shukla, who is playing the role of Pramukh, said, "Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya, as a show, meticulously brings together a tale of myths, legends and superstitions. Playing Pramukh puts me in the eye of the strong beliefs surrounding the village and its residents. One element that makes this character stand out is that he fears what he worships, but is too scared to break the chain. I can't wait to see how the audience responds to it when the show releases on Disney+ Hotstar." Produced by Banijay Asia, Deepak Dhar, and Rishi Negi, this nine-episode series is set to release on 16th September. The series stars actors including Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, Saurabh Shukla, Ankur Nayyar, Rohan Joshi, Lehar Khan, amongst others. (ANI)

