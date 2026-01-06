West Bengal's DGP Appointment Derailed by Procedural Snag
The appointment process for West Bengal's new director general of police faces delays as the UPSC returns the proposal due to procedural issues. The setback occurs just before the incumbent DGP's term ends, potentially affecting eligible officers' chances, and prompting the state to seek guidance from the Supreme Court.
The appointment of West Bengal's new director general of police has encountered a major setback. This follows the Union Public Service Commission's decision to return the proposal submitted by the state government, citing significant procedural delays.
The complications arise just as the term of the current DGP, Rajeev Kumar, is about to conclude on January 31. Officials reveal that the state had initially delayed its proposal, which was supposed to be submitted three months before the vacancy.
In light of these developments, the Attorney General has criticized the delay as serious which could affect eligible officers' opportunities. The UPSC has thus advised the state to seek direction from the Supreme Court on the matter.
