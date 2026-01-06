Greenland Stands Firm as Global Powers Align: A Defensive Standoff in the Arctic

In a show of solidarity, leaders from Europe have voiced strong support for Greenland's autonomy following renewed pressure from the U.S., with President Donald Trump reasserting his interest in the Danish territory. The statement underscored that Greenland belongs solely to its people and should remain a decision for Denmark and Greenland alone.

The U.S. military activity in Venezuela has rekindled fears of a similar situation for Greenland. European countries, including France, Germany, and Italy, emphasized collective Arctic security with NATO, reinforcing that no member should threaten another within the alliance. Greenland's PM advocates for respectful dialogue focusing on sovereignty.

U.S. Special Envoy Jeff Landry emphasized offering economic opportunities to Greenland while downplaying forceful acquisition. Meanwhile, Trump aide Stephen Miller highlighted a global environment governed by power, raising concerns among NATO allies. Greenland's location and resources remain strategically vital to U.S. interests.

