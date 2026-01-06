Teen Spy Saga: The Pathankot Connection Unveiled

A 15-year-old boy from Pathankot has been detained for allegedly leaking sensitive information to handlers in Pakistan, the police confirmed on Tuesday. Originating from Bari Brahmana in Jammu and Kashmir, he was allegedly in contact with ISI and other terror organizations.

Senior Superintendent of Police in Pathankot, Daljinder Singh Dhillon, disclosed that the Punjab Police detained the boy on Monday following intelligence reports indicating his involvement in sharing national security information with Pakistani military officers and terror operatives.

During the investigation, it was discovered that his mobile phone contained contact details for militants in Pakistan, along with espionage-related data concerning Indian Army locations. Authorities have registered a case under several sections of the Official Secrets Act, amid ongoing inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)