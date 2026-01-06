Left Menu

Teen Spy Saga: The Pathankot Connection Unveiled

A 15-year-old from Pathankot, involved in passing sensitive information to Pakistani handlers, has been detained by the police. The teen was allegedly collaborating with the ISI and other terror organizations. Sensitive details related to the Indian Army were found on his mobile. A case under the Official Secrets Act has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:43 IST
Teen Spy Saga: The Pathankot Connection Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old boy from Pathankot has been detained for allegedly leaking sensitive information to handlers in Pakistan, the police confirmed on Tuesday. Originating from Bari Brahmana in Jammu and Kashmir, he was allegedly in contact with ISI and other terror organizations.

Senior Superintendent of Police in Pathankot, Daljinder Singh Dhillon, disclosed that the Punjab Police detained the boy on Monday following intelligence reports indicating his involvement in sharing national security information with Pakistani military officers and terror operatives.

During the investigation, it was discovered that his mobile phone contained contact details for militants in Pakistan, along with espionage-related data concerning Indian Army locations. Authorities have registered a case under several sections of the Official Secrets Act, amid ongoing inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Indian Super League: A Fresh Start for Indian Football

Revival of Indian Super League: A Fresh Start for Indian Football

 India
2
New Zealand Captain Bracewell on Kohli and Sharma's World Cup Prospects

New Zealand Captain Bracewell on Kohli and Sharma's World Cup Prospects

 India
3
Record Cannabis Bust Seizes 50 kg at Colombo Airport

Record Cannabis Bust Seizes 50 kg at Colombo Airport

 Sri Lanka
4
Mass Deletions in UP Draft Voter List Spark Outcry

Mass Deletions in UP Draft Voter List Spark Outcry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026