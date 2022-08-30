Left Menu

Arjun Rampal joins Sonakshi Sinha's thriller 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness'

It also stars Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles.Rampal, who has a cameo in the upcoming film, said he is delighted to be part of Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness.It was a real pleasure to do a cameo in this film, as it reunited me with Paresh Rawal, who I adore, Nicky and Vicky producers who I have seen as kids and now as producers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 17:52 IST
Arjun Rampal joins Sonakshi Sinha's thriller 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness'
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Arjun Rampal on Tuesday said he has boarded the cast of Sonakshi Sinha-starrer ''Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness”.

The thriller marks the directorial debut of Sonakshi’s brother Kussh S Sinha. It also stars Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles.

Rampal, who has a cameo in the upcoming film, said he is delighted to be part of ''Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness''.

''It was a real pleasure to do a cameo in this film, as it reunited me with Paresh Rawal, who I adore, Nicky and Vicky (producers) who I have seen as kids and now as producers. ''Also I am very fond of the Sinha family and so delighted to see Kush at work doing so well and Sonakshi in a totally different avatar. 'Nikita..' will be a film to look out for. I wish the whole team my best wishes for it as I had a blast working with them,'' the actor said in a statement.

''Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness'' is produced by Nicky & Vicky Bhagnani & Ankur Takrani of Nick Vicky Bhagnani Film, Kratos Entertainment, Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films and Dinesh Gupta.

Nicky Bhagnani said working with Rampal was his childhood dream.

“When Arjun sir was shooting for 'Deewanapan' in 2001, both Vicky and I were constantly lurking on the film’s set because it was our family production. We were teenagers who were very inspired by him. We wanted to be cool like him. It is such a joy to work with him so many years later and it feels like life has come a full circle,'' Nicky said.

The film went on floors in July in London, UK. It is expected to be released next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022