67th Filmfare Awards: B Praak receives Best Playback Singer award for 'Mann Bharrya'

Bollywood singer B Praak received the Best Playback Singer- Male award for the song 'Mann Bharrya' from 'Shershaah' at the 67th Filmfare awards. Composed and sung by B Praak, the song was a recreated version of a hit song for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's starrer biopic drama film 'Shershaah'.

The emotional track played during the funeral scene of Sidharth's character in the film and received a lot of appreciation from the audience. Penned by Jaani, the song has over 200 million views on YouTube.

'Shershaah' bagged the highest number of Nominations at the 67th Filmfare awards. The film also received Best Playback Singer- Female, Best Action, and the Best Editing Awards.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles was premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Th Directed by Vishnuvaradhan, 'Shershaah' is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. The film, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on 12 August 2021, was hailed by everyone.

Set in the 90s, the film also sheds light on the innocence of romance, bringing to screen the fresh and crackling chemistry of Kiara Advani and Sidharth for the first time. The film stars Sidharth as Vikram Batra and Kiara as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. The film was produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, and Himanshu Gandhi serving as producers.

In the film, Sidharth has portrayed two very distinct looks to showcase the younger phase of Vikram and his army phase, transforming himself completely to get the looks right. Apart from that, the actor also portrayed the role of Vikram's twin brother Vishal Batra in the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)