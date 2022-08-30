Shershaah bags Filmfare Award for Best music album

'Shershaah' bagged yet another award at the 67th Filmfare Awards. The film's music album has been awarded the 'Best Music album' award. Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, and Vikrant Montrose were awarded for their contribution to the film's music. The film's music album consists of some of the most popular Hindi songs of the year 2021 - 'Raataan Lambiyaan', 'Mann Bhareya', 'Ranjha', 'Kabhii Tumhhe', and 'JaiHind Ki Senaa'.

Not just this, Asees Kaur received the Best Playback Singer - Female award for the song 'Raataan Lambiyan' at the 67th Filmfare awards. B Praak also won the award in the 'Best Playback Singer - Male' category.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles was premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Vishnuvaradhan, 'Shershaah' is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territory from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. The film, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on 12 August 2021, was hailed by everyone.

Set in the 1990s, the film also sheds light on the innocence of romance, bringing to screen the fresh and crackling chemistry of Kiara Advani and Sidharth for the first time. The film stars Sidharth as Vikram Batra and Kiara as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. The film was produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, and Himanshu Gandhi serving as producers.

In the film, Sidharth has portrayed two very distinct looks to showcase the younger phase of Vikram and his army phase, transforming himself completely to get the looks right. Apart from that, the actor also portrayed the role of Vikram's twin brother Vishal Batra in the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)