Left Menu

'The Crown': Netflix announce casting for Prince William, Kate Middleton roles in S6

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-09-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 15:57 IST
'The Crown': Netflix announce casting for Prince William, Kate Middleton roles in S6
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Netflix has found the actors to play Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton in the sixth season of critically-acclaimed series ''The Crown''.

According to entertainment news website Variety, the streamer has roped in two actors -- 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey -- to portray Prince William in the sixth season.

For the part of Kate Middleton, Netflix has cast actor Meg Bellamy.

Created by Peter Morgan in 2016, the royal drama will come to an end with the sixth season, which will start production later this year.

The show's upcoming fifth season will feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major.

Khalid Abdalla will also appear as Princess Diana's beau, Dodi Fayed.

Dominic West's son Senan West will be essaying the role of William as a teenager in the fifth chapter. ''The Crown'' is produced by Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw and Robert Fox serve as executive producers with Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison and Oona O Beirn as producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
3
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022