Punjab Police Nab Third Suspect in Gurdaspur Policemen Murder Case

Punjab Police announced the arrest of the third suspect in the murder of two policemen found dead last February in Gurdaspur. Inderjit Singh was detained in Amritsar, according to SSP Aditya.

On the morning of February 22, the lifeless bodies of ASI Gurnam Singh and home guard Ashok Kumar were located with gunshot wounds near a checkpost at Adhian village. This area is notorious for heroin smuggling and arms deliveries via drones from across the border.

Earlier, police named Ranjit Singh, Inderjit Singh, and Dilawar Singh as key suspects, alleging that their actions were directed by handlers linked to Pakistan's ISI. Dilawar is already in custody, while Ranjit was fatally shot by police during an encounter after he escaped. The murder is believed to have been orchestrated to target local law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)