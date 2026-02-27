Left Menu

Punjab Police Nab Third Suspect in Gurdaspur Policemen Murder Case

Punjab Police have arrested Inderjit Singh, the third suspect in the murder of two policemen in Gurdaspur. The policemen were killed with gunshot wounds in a village near the International Border. The crime is linked to Pakistan-based handlers, with one suspect previously killed in a police encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:36 IST
Punjab Police Nab Third Suspect in Gurdaspur Policemen Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police announced the arrest of the third suspect in the murder of two policemen found dead last February in Gurdaspur. Inderjit Singh was detained in Amritsar, according to SSP Aditya.

On the morning of February 22, the lifeless bodies of ASI Gurnam Singh and home guard Ashok Kumar were located with gunshot wounds near a checkpost at Adhian village. This area is notorious for heroin smuggling and arms deliveries via drones from across the border.

Earlier, police named Ranjit Singh, Inderjit Singh, and Dilawar Singh as key suspects, alleging that their actions were directed by handlers linked to Pakistan's ISI. Dilawar is already in custody, while Ranjit was fatally shot by police during an encounter after he escaped. The murder is believed to have been orchestrated to target local law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress not just shed clothes at AI summit, but also exposed its own incapabilities in front of foreign guests: PM Modi.

Congress not just shed clothes at AI summit, but also exposed its own incapa...

 India
2
Congress always takes refuge in Mahatma Gandhi to hide its failures, but tries to give credit to one family for anything good: PM Modi.

Congress always takes refuge in Mahatma Gandhi to hide its failures, but tri...

 India
3
Custodial Torture Scandal: Fort Police Station Officers Suspended

Custodial Torture Scandal: Fort Police Station Officers Suspended

 India
4
People of our country welcomed every good step taken by our govt, but Congress only knows opposing everything: PM Modi.

People of our country welcomed every good step taken by our govt, but Congre...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026