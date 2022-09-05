House of the Dragon Episode 4: Prince Daemon crowns himself & claims the Iron Throne

The first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon started to premiere on August 21, 2022, on HBO with 10 episodes. Enthusiasts are currently waiting for House of the Dragon Episode 4, which is scheduled for release on September 11. The upcoming episode is titled "King of the Narrow Sea." HBO earlier confirmed the renewal of the series for a second season.

Spoilers alert: this article might contain House of the Dragon S1EP4 spoilers!

On August 26, 2022, it was announced that House of the Dragon Season 2 was under development. Filming for Season 2 was reported to begin in the fall or winter of 2022; however, a new report later mentioned that production will begin in September or October of 2022 while filming may begin in January 2023.

According to Variety, the renewal of House of the Dragon Season 2 was not a surprise given the fact the first season shattered HBO's record for the biggest premiere audience ever. HBO claimed that 20 million viewers tuned in to the show after four days of playback.

House of the Dragon is made based on George R. R. Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood. House of the Dragon Season 1 is set 300 years before Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen, the only family that survived the Doom of Valyria and fled to the Seven Kingdoms.

House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 4

The trailer for House of the Dragon S1EP4 is out, and it shows the continuation of the power struggle, as King Viserys (Paddy Considine) contends to choose an heir to the Iron Throne. "The House of the Dragon will stand as one for further generation," said ViserysTargaryen.

Prince Daemon Targaryen who wins against Crab Feeder crowned himself as the 'King of the Narrow Sea.' He returns and claims the Iron Throne.

It's a critical time for King Viserys to choose the heir of the dynasty between his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (MillyAlcock), his brother Daemon, and his newborn son, Aegon II.

House of the Dragon Episode 3 synopsis: "For three years, conflicts in the Stepstones region became increasingly difficult. Lord Corlys and Prince Daemon try to defeat CraghasDrahar and his pirates without the support of the Crown, who insists on remaining indifferent about this situation in the south of the Realm. King Viserys plans a great hunt to celebrate the second year of his son Aegon's life, the fruit of his marriage to Alicent."

"Rhaenyra feels left out by the king due to the great attention everyone has for her younger half-brother, and this causes a rupture in her relationship with Viserys, especially when he points out that she must marry to make the lineage safer, where one of the suitors most interested in the princess is Lord Jason Lannister of Casterly Rock, to whom Rhaenyra is not attracted. On the advice of his brother, Otto begins to persuade his daughter Alicent to convince the king to name Aegon as heir in the future, to further increase the grandeur of the Hightowers. Corlys, his brother Vaemond and Daemon, accompanied by several soldiers from House Velaryon fight an uphill battle against the warriors of the Triarchy. They're supported by Corlys' son, LaenorVelaryon on his dragon Seasmoke. Daemon then finally manages to kill the Crabfeeder," the synopsis continued.

House of the Dragon EP4 will premiere on Sunday, September 11 at 9 pm ET on HBO Max.

