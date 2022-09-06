One Piece Chapter 1059 hint teases entrance of Blackbeard, Boa, Moria & Perona

The Japanese manga One Piece chapters are at its peak of popularity, thanks to its captivating plotlines. One Piece Chapter 1059 which was scheduled for release last Sunday was unfortunately delayed for a week. The chapter is now returning on September 11 with more adventure in the sea voyages of the Pirates.

Recently, the leaker YonkouProd reveals One Piece Chapter 1059 which gives a big hint to the plotline. Boa and Blackbeard will play an important role in this upcoming chapter.

Although it hasn't been confirmed how YonkouProd has confirmed to fans that Blackbeard will somehow be involved in the plot of One Piece Chapter 1059. Fans theorize that this could hint at Moria being recruited by Blackbeard or killed by the Emperor.'

Moreover, the first hint contained an image of Perona crying, just like she did when she learned that Moria was still alive. Moria was last seen with Blackbeard.

Perona is a member of the Mysterious Four led by the Warlord Gecko Moria and former Commander of the Wild Zombies and Surprise Zombies in Moria's Zombie army. After the Thriller Bark arc, she was wandering throughout the world until Mihawk permits her to stay with him. While she stayed with Mihawk Gecko Moria attacked Blackbeard's island. She thought that Moria is no more. But suddenly she came to know that Moria is alive.

The clue for One Piece Chapter 1059 also suggests that Blackbeard and Boa might appear also together in the chapter for some reason. Boa will most likely appear after defeating Koby or being recruited by the Cross Guild. One Piece Chapter 1059 will finally reveal the answers.

Now the final saga has begun. Many story angles could be brought into the storyline of the anticipated One Piece Chapter 1059 and the upcoming chapters.

One Piece Chapter 1059 can also focus on Yonko who is patiently waiting for his final move against the World Government.

One Piece chapter 1059 will release on September 11, 2022. We will come up with more One Piece Chapter 1059 spoilers and raw scans as soon as they are released.

You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Japanese manga series.

