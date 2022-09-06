Left Menu

One Piece Chapter 1059 spoilers: Boa Hanocack’s new bounty & Koby’s abduction

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyoto | Updated: 06-09-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 13:06 IST
One Piece Chapter 1059 spoilers: Boa Hanocack’s new bounty & Koby’s abduction
Boa Hanocack’s new bounty is 1, 659,000,000 Berries. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece fans
  • Country:
  • Japan

The popularity of the Japanese manga One Piece is at its peak. Currently, fans are waiting for One Piece Chapter 1059. As the creator Eiichiro Oda entered into the final Saga of the manga, fans are hanging tight for a captivating plotline, with lots of nail-biting moments. But the release date was pushed back from its schedule. However, Chapter 1059 will be released on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

One Piece Chapter 1058 mainly focuses on the bounties of the Straw Hats and the Cross Guilds' key members. The One Piece Chapter 1059 spoiler reveals Boa Hanocack's new bounty is 1, 659,000,000 Berries. The spoilers are shared by Twitter user Orojapan.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1059 hint teases entrance of Blackbeard, Boa, Moria & Perona

One Piece Chapter 1059 will begin with the title, "Captain Koby's Case." The chapter will also focus on the reason Yamato didn't join Luffy. In One Piece 1059, readers will see Seraphim, the New Pacifista model sent by The World Government. They are (big) children with white hair, brown skin, and black wings. All of them don't look the same (unlike Kuma pacifistas).

Blackbeard's bounty is 1.659 billion. He attacks Amazon Lily amidst the Marine Invasion to acquire Hancock's power. Hancock turns most of the invaders (including Devon and Vasco) into stone. Rayleigh halts the conflict, like Shanks at Marineford while Koby gets kidnapped by Blackbeard pirates.

Red Hair Pirates will take Marco near Sphinx Island (Whitebeard's homeland). Marco leaves the ship at the beginning of the chapter to fly towards Sphinx Island. Shanks asks Marco to join his crew, but Marco refuses.

One Piece chapter 1059 will release on September 11, 2022, after a week's break. We will come up with a detailed summary and raw scans of Chapter 1059 which will be out by Thursday.

You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Japanese manga series.

Also Read: The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3: Everything you need to know

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022