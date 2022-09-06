One Piece Chapter 1059 spoilers: Boa Hanocack’s new bounty & Koby’s abduction

The popularity of the Japanese manga One Piece is at its peak. Currently, fans are waiting for One Piece Chapter 1059. As the creator Eiichiro Oda entered into the final Saga of the manga, fans are hanging tight for a captivating plotline, with lots of nail-biting moments. But the release date was pushed back from its schedule. However, Chapter 1059 will be released on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

One Piece Chapter 1058 mainly focuses on the bounties of the Straw Hats and the Cross Guilds' key members. The One Piece Chapter 1059 spoiler reveals Boa Hanocack's new bounty is 1, 659,000,000 Berries. The spoilers are shared by Twitter user Orojapan.

One Piece Chapter 1059 will begin with the title, "Captain Koby's Case." The chapter will also focus on the reason Yamato didn't join Luffy. In One Piece 1059, readers will see Seraphim, the New Pacifista model sent by The World Government. They are (big) children with white hair, brown skin, and black wings. All of them don't look the same (unlike Kuma pacifistas).

Blackbeard's bounty is 1.659 billion. He attacks Amazon Lily amidst the Marine Invasion to acquire Hancock's power. Hancock turns most of the invaders (including Devon and Vasco) into stone. Rayleigh halts the conflict, like Shanks at Marineford while Koby gets kidnapped by Blackbeard pirates.

Red Hair Pirates will take Marco near Sphinx Island (Whitebeard's homeland). Marco leaves the ship at the beginning of the chapter to fly towards Sphinx Island. Shanks asks Marco to join his crew, but Marco refuses.

One Piece chapter 1059 will release on September 11, 2022, after a week's break. We will come up with a detailed summary and raw scans of Chapter 1059 which will be out by Thursday.

You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Japanese manga series.

