Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 197 theories: Maki is ready to move forward!

The Sakurajima Colony arc is almost at the end. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 197 will come up with Daidou fighting with Naoya's cursed spirit. Daidou takes over the game and brutally slashes Naoya without using any Cursed Techniques. The Japanese manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 197 will release on September 11, 2022, without any break.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 196 introduces Miyo Rokujushi, one more player in the Culling Game. Miyo Rokujushi is very keen to find a sumo opponent. So he asks people around him to fight with him but no one agreed. Maki realizes that she needs to be stronger than before, and the new katana character could guide her.

Miyo creates his Simple Domain and commands Maki to join the ring. Miyo teaches her how to sharpen her instinct. Maki can break out of the simple domain after fighting Miyo. Now she is confident in her powers and ready to move forward.

We could see Miyo will most likely become Maki and Noritoshi's partner, however, Daidou's position is still unclear which will reveal in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 197. The chapter will showcase the best performance of Maki who is self-possessed.

The raw scans and the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 197 will release within two to three days before the release. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 197 will release on Sunday, September 11 in Japan, while international fans will get it on Monday, September 12.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Here's the list of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 197 timings in different places around the planet.

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST

British Time: 4 PM BST

European Time: 5 PM CEST

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT

Fans can read all the published chapters of the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter on the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

