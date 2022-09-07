Tokyo Revengers Season 2 may exceed expectations! Find out what to expect!

Tokyo Revengers, the anime adaption of Ken Wakui's popular manga of the same name is preparing for Season 2. The first season went on to acquire enormous views and lots of good reviews after its release. Tokyo Revengers Season 2 was officially confirmed at Jump Festa 2022.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will release in January 2023. The second season will cover "The Black Dragon arc," which is also known as "Christmas Showdown arc." The recently released promo confirms the animanga will show the "Christmas Showdown arc" of Wakui's original manga series.

The Black Dragon arc spans chapters 78 through Chapter 121 of the manga. As expected, Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will start right from where the first season ended. In Tokyo Revengers Season 1, TakemichiHanagaki learns one day that his middle school ex-girlfriend Hinata Tachibana and her younger brother Naoto have been murdered by the Tokyo Manji Gang. One day, Takemichi is pushed onto train tracks while he was returning home from work. At that moment, Takemichi travels 12 years back to the past. He infiltrates a gang in Tokyo to save his friends' lives.

Takemichi comes back to the future but finds himself and Chifuyu getting abducted. In Tokyo Revengers Season 2, Takemichi, the cryhero baby will be rescued by Kazutora. He will once again discover that the Tokyo Manji Gang has grown into a large-scale crime organization after absorbing the Black Dragons, and his friends still die.

When he travels back to the past, he learns that HakkaiShiba is forced to leave the Tokyo Manji Gang and join the Black Dragons under the orders of his abusive older brother and the Black Dragons' current leader, Taiju, an event that affects the Tokyo Manji Gang's merge with the Black Dragons.

The official announcement trailer of Tokyo Revengers Season 2 confirms the return of all the major characters of the anime series including TakemichiHanagaki, Takashi Mitsuya, ChifuyuMatsuno, Keisuke Baji, Ken Ryuguji and Manjiro Sano.

In Tokyo Revengers Season 2, fans will be introduced to some new faces, including JunyaEnoki as Inui Seisyu (voiced Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen), NatsukiHanaeasKokonoi Hajime (voiced TanjiroKamado in Demon Slayer), and TasukuHatanaka as HakkaiShiba (Denki Kaminari in My Hero Academia).

Masaya Fukunishi will be replacing Tatsuhisa Suzuki as the voice of Draken. Suzuki is on hiatus from voice work due to poor health issues.

The release date for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is yet to be announced. We will keep you updated with the latest news as soon as it comes from the makers. Till then stay tuned to get more updates on anime series.

