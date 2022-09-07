Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 to reveal new information in September

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen dropped its finale on March 27 on Crunchyroll. Recently the makers revealed the key visuals for the Origin of Blind Obedience arc of Season 1. The official website announced that fans will soon get more information regarding Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 during a special program on September 18, 2022, which will be aired at 5:00 pm Japanese Standard Time.

As confirmed during an event in Japan (H/T Crunchyroll), Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is all set to release in 2023. The exact release date for the animanga is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to premiere in 2023. There could be three major release windows: Winter 2023 (starting January 2023), Spring 2023 (starting April 2023), or Fall 2023 (starting October 2023). But the Fall 2023 release is more likely, as predicted by Gamesradar.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga series is still ongoing in 2022. The first season ends with the conclusion of 'Death Painting Arc,' which covers chapters 55-64 in the manga. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 is adapted from volumes one to seven, so the second season will start from the eighth volume and will cover through the sixteenth volume. Therefore Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 could come up with Gojo's Past Arc. The arc might cover chapters 65-79 in the manga.

Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 197 theories: Maki is ready to move forward!

In Gojo's Past Arc Yuji swallows a finger of a demon. Although Sakuna tries to protect his friends but ends up becoming Sakuna's host. Though he discovers that he can control his powers through magic and will not be controlled by Sakuna, he vows to eat the remaining fingers of Sakuna after which he could exorcise himself and get free. For this, he joins the Metropolitan Magic Technical College.

Anime Expo held in Los Angeles from July 1–4, 2022, the JJK team gave updates on what to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. Manabu Otsuka, the CEO of Studio Mappa said that the staff are working hard on some very interesting material. The production manager, Hiroshi Seko has commented that they are creating a variety of new things. So it will be worth the wait.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 cast would come back with all the main characters from Season 1. This includes protagonist Yuji who is voiced by JunyaSuwabe. Alongside Yuji are Megumi (voiced by Yuma Uchida), Nobara (Asami Seto) and Satoru (Yuichi Nakamura).

We will keep you updated with any news from the creators. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on the manga series.

Also Read: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 266 plot to an interesting turn?