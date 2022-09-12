The Umbrella Academy Season 4 will keep engaged ‘until the final minutes,’ says showrunner

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 4 is going to be the final season of the series. The fourth season is coming soon! The entire Hargreeves family is returning to solve all the leftover loose ends soon. The fourth season will be executive-produced by creator and showrunner Steve Blackman.

As for the cast, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and ColmFeore will reprise their roles in the fourth season. Season 4 is a Comic Book based super-powered dysfunctional family series.

Ritu Arya, who confirmed her return as Lila, recently talked about the new life she and her friends would adapt.

In an interview with Glamour, Arya said, "I just feel so proud of the writers and Steve Blackman for how they wrote Elliot's character this season, and they had help from Elliot, too. It was done in such a sensitive way."

"That just being written in the show that way shows allyship. It shows support to the community without being preachy in any way; it is just, 'This is a person with a story and that's it!' Showing that is all we want."

The adaptation began development as a film optioned by Universal Pictures in 2011. It was eventually shelved in favor of a television series in 2015, before being officially greenlit by Netflix in July 2017.

The creators shared via Netflix and their official Twitter account that The Umbrella Academy Season 4 will be the finale of the series. The caption reads, "Raise your umbrellas for the 4th and final time"

Family meeting, Brellies: We're going on a fourth and final adventure. ☂️🖤 pic.twitter.com/0zOYDb6Jwm — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) August 25, 2022

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," showrunner Steve Blackman said in a statement.

"But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 left audiences confused about where the story will start from because the series left several cliffhangers to be resolved (apparently) in the next season. Victor and Diego's story is still untold. Are they living happily in the end?

Before the renewal of the fourth outing, Steve Blackman said "I want to pose to the viewer and the fan, 'Would they be happier without their powers?' I mean, all they do is complain about being who they are."

"So will Victor, will Diego be happy without it or will they feel like they're missing an appendage? Will the world not be right for them anymore without powers? Can they be 'normal'?" He added, "How it is reset and the ways it will be reset is a place we're going to be going to hopefully in Season 4."

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 might show a new timeline. The Umbrella Academy is now in a new universe without their powers and the siblings separate. Allison is reunited with Claire and Ray. The Hotel Obsidian is gone, Luther is alive and no longer an ape-man, Five and Diego's lost limbs are restored, Sloane is missing, and everyone has lost their powers. As the siblings are isolated, a restored Reginald observes the city, now under his control, alongside his wife Abigail, who is alive again. In a mid-credits scene, Ben rides a Seoul subway, similar to the one on which he was born.

The fourth season was announced a few weeks back. This means we are far away from the release date of The Umbrella Academy Season 4. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more Netflix series.

Also Read: Succession Season 4 to release before June 2023? Find the latest updates!