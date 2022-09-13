Left Menu

Zendaya bags Emmy award for her role in Euphoria

Zendaya has won yet another Emmy for her performance in the celebrated series 'Euphoria'!

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-09-2022 09:36 IST
Zendaya (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Zendaya has won yet another Emmy for her performance in the celebrated series 'Euphoria'! On Tuesday, Zendaya bagged the Emmy award for 'Lead Actress in a Drama' for her portrayal of Rue Benett in Euphoria. This is Zendaya's second Emmy award. She won her first in 2020 for Euphoria.

Zendaya has a total of four Emmy nominations this year. Apart from 'Lead Actress in a Drama series', she is nominated for her work as an executive producer on the second season of 'Euphoria' and two Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics nominations for the songs 'Elliot's Song' and 'I'm Tired', both featured on 'Euphoria' season two, which is nominated Outstanding Drama category.

For her role as Rue in 'Euphoria', she already made history in 2020 by becoming the youngest lead actress drama winner (24 at the time), and only the second-ever Black woman to win the category, following Viola Davis for 'How to Get Away With Murder'. Based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin from HOT, Euphoria follows a group of high school students in the town of East Highland, including Zendaya's 17-year-old drug addict Rue, through their experiences of identity, trauma, drugs, family, friendships, love and sex. (ANI)

