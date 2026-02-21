Viola Davis Ventures Into Afro-Fantasy: 'The Untamed' Hits the Big Screen

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis is transitioning to production as she prepares to bring the Afro-fantasy graphic novel 'The Untamed: A Sinner's Prayer' to the silver screen. This ambitious adaptation will be produced under the JuVee Productions banner, a collaboration between Davis, her partner Julius Tennon, Homeworld Entertainment, and Stranger Comics, confirmed exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter.

The dark, soul-stirring revenge fantasy, crafted by Sebastian A. Jones, will be directed and scripted by Jones himself. The narrative centers on The Stranger, a mysterious character on a seven-day quest in the realm of Asunda to avenge the deaths of his wife and child. His encounter with an orphan girl named Niobe may transform his vindictive journey into a quest for redemption.

'The Untamed' draws from the rich traditions of both Medieval European and African histories, creating an epic landscape reminiscent of JRR Tolkien's world, while also paying homage to iconic Spaghetti Westerns and Kurosawa films. Viola Davis, with a history in dynamic roles, last appeared in and produced 'G20'. She now opens a new chapter with 'The Untamed', marking a compelling return to source material she has long supported, starting from her foreword in Jones' graphic novel 'Niobe: She is Life'.

