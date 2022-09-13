Black Clover Chapter 338: Asta is on power-up training while Black Bulls are in search of him

The latest chapter of the Black Cover manga featured the Land of the Sun, Yami's Birthplace. Asta is alive but he is currently in the Hino Country which is far away from the Clover Kingdom. Asta must take rest as prescribed by Ryuya Ryudo, Yami's friend.

The last few chapters depict how Lucius Zograt is declaring war against humanity. The entire world is shocked by the news that the Wizard King is the enemy. Yuno and others are afraid if the war proceeds, it could be deadly for Asta, as he cannot enter the shadow. Although Yuno proceeds to save him but one of the Black Bull members Nacht Faust informed Asta is dead. He tried to locate his friend.

The good news is that Asta is found in Hino Country and healed by Ryuya Ryudo, the Shogun of the country. He also healed Liebe who is also recovering somewhere. Asta wants to know more about the mysterious shogun who saved him after Sister Lily's deadly attack. Asta also came to know that the man was a friend of Yami.

Black Clover Chapter 338 will showcase more on Ryuya Ryudo, the mysterious shogun. Ryudo is aware of the recent ongoing fight in the Clover Kingdom. He knew that Asta cannot fight the battle with his power. So he suggests Asta get some training before rejoining the fight.

Black Clover Chapter 338 will also focus on the training session of Asta. The spoilers and the raw scan for the upcoming chapter are yet to reveal. We will get back with the Black Clover Chapter 338 spoilers and the raw scans as soon as it comes. But we would advise all fans to read the Black Clover manga after its release on official platforms.

According to manga Plus, Black Clover Chapter 338 will be officially released on Sunday, September 18 without any hiatus. The people of Australia will see the updates on Monday, September 19 at 12.30 am. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of Black Clover Chapter 338 timings and release dates in different places around the world.

Pacific Daylight Time: 08:00 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10:00 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 AM

British Summer Time: 04:00 PM

Central European Summer Time: 05:00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 08:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, (September 19)

