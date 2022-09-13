One Piece Chapter 1060: Is Island Elbaf the new destination for Straw Hats?

The Straw Hats Pirates are heading toward the new island. World Government and Blackbeard Pirates attack Amazon Lily in the purpose of capturing Boa. One Piece Chapter 1059 will continue with the rest of the plotlines.

Chapter 1059 features Captain Koby's Case. The phoenix pirate had a flashback showing the conversation he had with Luffy and Yamato before leaving Wano. The New Pacifista model was sent by The World Government. They are (big) children with white hair, brown skin, and black wings. All of them don't look the same (unlike Kumapacifistas).

Blackbeard attacks Amazon Lily amidst the Marine Invasion to acquire Hancock's power. Hancock turns most of the invaders (including Devon and Vasco) into stone. Rayleigh halts the conflict, like Shanks at Marineford while Koby gets kidnapped by Blackbeard pirates.

One Piece Chapter 1060 is the upcoming section to be out without any break. the raw scans for One Piece Chapter 1060 is yet to be out but according to the recent spoilers by @OP_NEWS2022, the chapter may deal with the rest of the former Commanders of the Sea, who are seen after the Wano Arc ended.

"In the turbulent world, what the Straw Hats see in front of their eyes is...." could be hints of the new Island, Elbaf that fans are eagerly waiting to know.

#ONEPIECE1060ONE PIECE CHAPTER 1060 PREVIEW: "In the turbulent world, what the Straw Hats see in front of their eyes is...." — 𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 (@OP_NEWS2022) September 8, 2022

We will get back with the One Piece Chapter 1060 spoilers and the raw scans as soon as it comes. Chapter 1060 raw scan is scheduled to be out two to three days before the release date. But we would advise all fans to read the Black Clover manga after its release on official platforms.

One Piece Chapter 1060 will be officially released on Sunday, September 18. The people of Australia will see the updates on Monday at 12.30 am. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of One Piece Chapter 1060 timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

Pacific Summer Time: 08:00 am (September 18)

Middle Summer Time: 10:00 am (September 18)

Eastern Summer Time: 11 am (September 18)

UK Summer Time: 4:00 pm (September 18)

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm (September 19)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm (September 18)

Philippines Time: 11:00 pm (September 18)

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 am (September 19)

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: Tokyo Revengers Chapter 269: Sanichiro too wants to pull Mikey out of darkness