India's Path to Prosperity: World Hindu Economic Forum Sparks Innovation and Investment

The World Hindu Economic Forum 2025 held in Mumbai underscored India's potential for innovation and self-reliance. Key figures stressed ethical economic principles, innovation in technology, and investment in traditional values. Notably, Shri Hari Mohan Bangur announced a ₹2,000 crore investment in Maharashtra, underlining India’s rising economic stature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Spearheading investment excitement, Shri Hari Mohan Bangur from Shree Cement announced ₹2,000 crore infusion into Maharashtra, reinforcing India's steadfast growth strategy amid historical and cultural narratives.

Highlighting domestic advancements, Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister differentiated the state's pivotal role in contributing to national economic ascendancy, focusing on sectors like mining, energy, and tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

