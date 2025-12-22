India's Path to Prosperity: World Hindu Economic Forum Sparks Innovation and Investment

The World Hindu Economic Forum 2025 inaugurated in Mumbai addressed India's self-reliance and innovation. Key leaders, including Maharashtra's Chief Minister, discussed ethical economic progress and technological advancements, emphasizing global economic potentials.

Spearheading investment excitement, Shri Hari Mohan Bangur from Shree Cement announced ₹2,000 crore infusion into Maharashtra, reinforcing India's steadfast growth strategy amid historical and cultural narratives.

Highlighting domestic advancements, Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister differentiated the state's pivotal role in contributing to national economic ascendancy, focusing on sectors like mining, energy, and tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)