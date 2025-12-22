Left Menu

Political Debacle: CBS Pulls 'Inside CECOT' Report Last Minute

CBS News pulled its 'Inside CECOT' segment hours before airing, citing the need for further reporting. The decision sparked controversy, with journalist Sharyn Alfonsi attributing it to political reasons. The segment scrutinizes conditions at a mega-prison in El Salvador, focusing on migrants deported from the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:59 IST
Political Debacle: CBS Pulls 'Inside CECOT' Report Last Minute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

CBS News unexpectedly withdrew its 'Inside CECOT' report only hours before it was due to broadcast, citing a requirement for additional reporting. The segment was initially slated to uncover conditions within El Salvador's CECOT mega-prison, examining the plight of Venezuelan migrants deported from the United States.

Sharyn Alfonsi, who reported the segment, asserted that the decision to pull the report was politically motivated. Alfonsi expressed concerns about editorial independence, noting that the report had met all internal validation checks. She highlighted the refusal of U.S. administration officials to participate as problematic.

Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss had questioned the segment's content, suggesting new material be added, including interviews with senior U.S. administration figures. Weiss, appointed head of CBS News in October, has been navigating the network's transition following its acquisition by Paramount Skydance, amid debates over editorial policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025