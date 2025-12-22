Political Debacle: CBS Pulls 'Inside CECOT' Report Last Minute

CBS News unexpectedly withdrew its 'Inside CECOT' report only hours before it was due to broadcast, citing a requirement for additional reporting. The segment was initially slated to uncover conditions within El Salvador's CECOT mega-prison, examining the plight of Venezuelan migrants deported from the United States.

Sharyn Alfonsi, who reported the segment, asserted that the decision to pull the report was politically motivated. Alfonsi expressed concerns about editorial independence, noting that the report had met all internal validation checks. She highlighted the refusal of U.S. administration officials to participate as problematic.

Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss had questioned the segment's content, suggesting new material be added, including interviews with senior U.S. administration figures. Weiss, appointed head of CBS News in October, has been navigating the network's transition following its acquisition by Paramount Skydance, amid debates over editorial policies.

