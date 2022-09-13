Left Menu

Violet Evergarden Season 2: Everything you need to know

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 13-09-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 19:30 IST
Violet Evergarden Season 2: Everything you need to know
The story follows Violet Evergarden's journey to make her way into society after the war is over. Image Credit: Violet Evergarden / deviantart.com
  • Country:
  • United States

Violet Evergarden is an all-time-hit Japanese anime series loved by millions of people worldwide. Since it was released in 2018, the anime had hit home with many and was critically acclaimed, receiving positive reviews throughout the globe.

Violet Evergarden series is taken from the Japanese light novel written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase. Shinichiro Hatta, Shinichi Nakamura, KazusaUmeda and Shigeru Saito were the producers of the series.

No strange fans are eager for Violet Evergarden Season 2 since 2018. Although there are no words from the makers but they presented two movies namely "Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll" and "Violet Evergarden: The Movie." Thanks to Netflix for acquiring the right to stream the series worldwide. While the film gratifies fans' craving to some extent, they are still waiting for the series, aka Violet Evergarden Season 2.

In 2020, several media reports said that the script for Violet Evergarden Season 2 is underway. The anime was planned to be dropped by the end of 2021 or early 2022. But the production for Season 2 was halted due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. At present, there is no update the second season.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 is yet to be announced but it was never officially canceled. If we consider all the factors such as its popularity, rating, profitability and reviews, then it is likely that the series will hit the small screens in the future.

Violet Evergarden's journey to make her way into society after the war is over. Professor Orlando creates an Auto Memory Doll for her novelist wife who became blind and could not write anymore. The Doll meant to register everything said by a human voice.

The story follows Violet a soldier in the Leidenschaftlich Army who served under Major Gilbert Bougainvillea, to who she was utterly devoted. The first season mostly shows Violet on the battlefield. She successfully managed to defeat the enemies without killing them. While trying to adapt herself to society, she is no longer a soldier, and to understand the last words of her guardian and mentor, Major Gilbert had told her "I Love You."

Later she joined the CH postal company which acts as a private mail and ghostwriting service. She then witnesses the Auto Memory Dolls of the ghostwriting department writing a letter for an illiterate man who wants to proclaim his love to someone. Violet then remembers that "I love you" were the last words Gilbert had told her.

The story ends with some unanswered questions. Fans are wondering if Major Gilbert will be seen in Violet Evergarden Season 2 through flashbacks, as he was executed in the first season. It is still a mystery whether he is dead or not. Furthermore, there are many plots where the story could expand.

We can wait for Violet Evergarden Season 2, as Netflix picked the series, the streamer might plan to come forward with it. For that, we have to wait for the official announcement. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese light novel anime series.

Also Read: Toy Story 5 possibilities: Everything we know so far

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022