Mob Psyco 100 III promo highlights Reigen from Seasons 1 & 2

Mob Psyco 100 III is gearing up for release in October 2022. Warner Bros. Japan began streaming a character promotional video for the third season of the anime series, which highlights Arataka Reigen from the anime's first two seasons.

Before releasing the Japanese anime Mob Psyco 100 Season 3, the streamer spotlighted his best moments from earlier seasons. According to Crunchyroll, Arataka Reigen would tell you that he's an esper who runs Spirits and Such Consulting office.

"Reigen can bluff his way through just about anything, such as being an esper capable of exorcising all manner of spirits and other beings. He's certainly not a perfect man, being a little self-centered and having something of a big mouth, but Reigen isn't quite the anti-role model he seems at first glance."

All the episodes of Mob Psyco 100 S1 and S2 are available on Crunchyroll. On June 6, 2022, Crunchyroll announced that it had acquired the international rights for streaming Mob Psycho 100 Season 3.

Both the subbed and dubbed release will be available in more than 200 countries and territories around the world over Crunchyroll.

https://twitter.com/mobpsycho_anime/status/1569974245433679872

All the cast and the staff members from the last two seasons are returning to Season 3 including Setsuo Ito (as Shigeo Kageyama/Mob), Takahiro Sakurai (Arataka Reigen), MiyuIrino (Ritsu Kageyama), Takanori Hoshino (Serizawa), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Teruki Hanazawa), Uki Satake (Tsubomi), Akio Ohtsuka (Dimple), Yoshimasa Hosoya (Tenga Onigawara), Atsumi Tanezaki (Tome Kurata), Ayumi Fujimura (Ichi Mezato), and Toshihiko Seki ( Musashi Goda).

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is directed by Takahiro Hasui (Bungo Stray Dogs), for Studio Bone. Yuzuru Tachikawa is serving as the chief director, while Hiroshi Seko is returning to handle series composition.

"It's been three years since Mob Psycho 100 was animated. I participated in the last series as a director. This time, I will be participating in a different position to support executive director Tachikawa," said the new director.

Mob Psycho 100, drawn and written by One-Punch Man creator ONE, ran on Ura Sunday's website from 2012 to 2017, with 16 volumes released in Japan. Dark Horse Comics released the manga for English-speaking audiences. The first two seasons of the anime aired in 2016 and 2019, respectively, with both seasons and the OVA of Mob Psycho 100 available to stream here on Crunchyroll. The series is described as such:

"Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make? The anime based on the original story by ONE, the idol of the webcomic world and creator of One-Punch Man, is coming your way with animation by leading animation studio Bones!"

Mob Psyco 100 III is set to be released in October 2022!

Also Read: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 to start a fresh plot with 'Granolah the Survivor' saga