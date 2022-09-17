Left Menu

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 to start a fresh plot with ‘Granolah the Survivor’ saga

Dragon Ball Super is a sequel to Toriyama's original manga named Dragon Ball. Image Credit: Twitter / Dragon Ball Super
Fans have to wait a few more days for Chapter 88 of Dragon Ball Super, as the Japanese manga is on hiatus for a month. The manga's writer Akira Toriyama and illustrator Toyotaro have taken this break to prepare the new arc of the saga. The upcoming chapter, which will cover an exciting new arc, will begin in October 2022. Dragon Ball Super officially ended with Chapter 87.

Dragon Ball Super is a sequel to Toriyama's original manga named Dragon Ball. It follow the adventures of Goku and his friends during the ten-year time period after the defeat of Majin Buu. Four years after the defeat of MajinBuu. Goku works as a farmer and lives peacefully with his family and friends. But whenever enemies like Beerus, Whis and more appear on the Earth, Goku transforms into the Super Saiyan God, battles and loses them to save the planet.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 will showcase The "Granolah the Survivor" arc, introducing thrilling plots and adding new characters to the storylines.

The latest chapter introduces Granolah who was dedicated to Goku's father, Bardock. Goku and Granolah manage to defeat Gas in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 86. But without killing Gas, Granolah asks Oil and Maki to take him home. He never wants to take revenge.

The chapter ends with Granolah almost collapsing and starts coughing up blood. He understands that now he has a short lifespan. Fortunately, Monaito appears and starts healing Granolah.

Monaito reveals he can heal Granolah with his power but it will be far better if his power combines with Goku and Vegeta's. But Gas hurts Monaito's chest and makes him unconscious. The chapter ends with Frieza leaving the planet with Elec and Maki. Whis helps Monaito to regain consciousness.

We will update you on Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 as soon as we get something new. The manga will be available in English and Spanish via web and mobile applications. Fans can follow VIZ media, Manga Plus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms to read the chapters.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 and other Japanese mangas.

