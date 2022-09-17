Keanu Reeves is returning in Constantine II, teaming up with director Francis Lawrence

Keanu Reeves is returning to the 2005's sequel film 'Constantine. The blockbuster stars will team up again with the original film's director Francis Lawrence. AkivaGoldsman will write the screenplay and produce the project through his Weed Road Pictures, alongside Bad Robot's J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella. Deadline first reported the news.

Warner Bros is currently working on Constantine II, the supernatural thriller film. Abrams has been developing a Constantine series for HBO Max but, it will not be moving forward there. It's possible it could find a new home. The same is true of Madame X, another Abrams-produced DC project that will no longer have a home on HBO Max.

Constantine was released theatrically in the United States on February 18, 2005 Constantine opened in 3,006 theaters in the United States on February 18, 2005, earning $29.8 million in its opening weekend and ranking second behind Hitch's second weekend. It ended its run on June 16, having grossed $76 million in the United States and Canada, and $154.9 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $230.9 million, against a production budget of $70–100 million

Keanu Reeves played as John Constantine, a cynical exorcist with the ability to perceive and communicate with half-angels and half-demons in their true forms and to travel between Earth and Hell. The character of John Constantine was introduced by comic book writer/creator Alan Moore in The Saga of Swamp Thing #37, released in June 1985. In 1988, the character was given his own comic book title, Hellblazer, published by DC Comics.

He worked with Rachel Weisz, Shia La Beouf, Tilda Swinton, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Djimon Hounsou, Gavin Rossdale, and Peter Stormare in the first movie.

