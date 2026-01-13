Left Menu

Money Politics: Allegations Surface Ahead of Pune Municipal Elections

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe has accused rival candidates of distributing money in Pune's civic wards to influence the upcoming municipal elections. She called for the State Election Commission's intervention and urged Shiv Sena candidates to report incidents to local police. Allegations highlight contentious political tactics.

Updated: 13-01-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 23:30 IST
In a heated political development, Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe on Tuesday accused rival candidates of distributing money in several civic wards of Pune to sway voter support ahead of the January 15 municipal corporation elections. The allegations have prompted calls for urgent intervention by the State Election Commission.

Addressing a press conference, Gorhe alleged that opposing candidates resorted to financial inducements and intimidation tactics in regions like Kausarbaug, Kondhwa, and Katraj, affecting the electoral process. She urged the commission to act on these complaints and ensure electoral integrity.

Gorhe also directed Shiv Sena candidates to file complaints with deputy commissioners of police. Highlighting the irregularities, she asserted that while officials from previously affected areas have been transferred, transparency is critical at polling stations. Meanwhile, political dynamics unfold as Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP contest individually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

