1923: Brandon Sklenar joins Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' prequel

'Westworld' fame star Brandon Sklenar has joined the cast of the Paramount+ series 1923, the Yellowstone prequel spinoff from Taylor Sheridan.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 18:54 IST
Brandon Sklenar (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
'Westworld' fame star Brandon Sklenar has joined the cast of the Paramount+ series 1923, the Yellowstone prequel spinoff from Taylor Sheridan. According to Deadline, Brandon will portray Spencer Dutton, Jacob Dutton's (Harrison Ford) nephew, and John Dutton Sr.'s (James Badge Dale) brother, who has witnessed the horrors of World War I.

The next thriller by Taylor Sheridan will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, a record-breaking drought, the repeal of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all afflict the Mountain West and the Dutton family who live there. Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer are also featured in the cast along with Helen Mirren, Sebastian Roche, and Helen Mirren.

Currently, in Montana, 1923 will make its Paramount+ debut in December 2022. Kevin Costner played John Dutton in the first episode of Yellowstone, which premiered on November 13 and is now in its fifth season. The drama at their Montana property, Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, which abuts the Broken Rock Indian Reservation, is the subject of the television show. Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, and Kelly Reilly also make appearances.

The series is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. Most recently, Sklenar played Burt Reynolds in The Offer for Paramount+ and had a cameo appearance in Season 4 of Westworld on HBO.

In film, Sklenar appeared in Mapplethorpe with Matt Smith, 'The Magic Lantern' with Amir Naderi, 'The Big Ugly' with Ron Perlman, and important supporting roles in Vice with Adam McKay and Midway with Roland Emmerich. Next, he will co-star with Tania Raymonde in the independent film 'Futra Days' as the title character. (ANI)

