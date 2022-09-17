Left Menu

Demi Moore joins Tom Hollander, Diane Lane for 'Feud' Season 2

'Indecent Proposal' star Demi Moore is joining the star cast of 'Feud' Season 2 at FX.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 19:21 IST
Demi Moore joins Tom Hollander, Diane Lane for 'Feud' Season 2
Demi Moore. Image Credit: ANI
'Indecent Proposal' star Demi Moore is joining the star cast of 'Feud' Season 2 at FX. According to Variety, the second season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series will detail how Truman Capote was close friends with several prominent New York society figures prior to the publication of portions from his unfinished book "Answered Prayers," which served as a tell-all about the city's elite.

Moore would play socialite Ann Woodward, a former showgirl and radio actress who was infamously charged with killing her husband in 1955, according to reports by Variety. However, there is no official confirmation or comment from the representatives of Moore, FX, and 20th Television.

Tom Hollander, Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart, Naomi Watts, and Chloe Sevigny, who will play Truman Capote, are now part of the group in addition to Moore. Moore's most recent TV role in recent years is this one. She has previously been in programmes such as "Brave New World" at Peacock, "Empire" at Fox, and "Animals" on HBO. Early in her career, she also made an appearance on the soap opera "General Hospital." Her performances in movies like "G.I. Jane," "Striptease," "Indecent Proposal," "Ghost," and "A Few Good Men" are what she is most recognised for.

Gus Van Sant has been hired to helm the full eight-episode 'Feud' season. The new season will be written by and the showrunner will be Jon Robin Baitz. Along with acting, Watts will executive produce. Along with Dede Gardner of Plan B, Tim Minear, and Alexis Martin Woodall, Murphy will serve as executive producer for the film through Ryan Murphy Productions. The studio is called 20th Television. According to early reports, Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, would have been the focal centre of the upcoming season of 'Feud,' but that idea was subsequently dropped. Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange appeared in the first season of 'Feud,' which debuted in 2017. During the production of the 1962 movie 'What Ever Happened to Baby Jane,' that season's attention was on the romance between Joan Crawford (Lange) and Bette Davis (Sarandon). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

