'MARKS': Show brings together artworks of 5 eminent contemporary artists

Touted to be one-of-its-kind, an ongoing group show here in the national capital explores how an artist's journey can be discovered from the 'mark' they make -- both literally and figuratively -- on their medium and the world.

Titled ''MARKS'', the exhibition taking place at The Art Route Gallery, Gurugram, brings together the art practices of five renowned contemporary artists including Moti Zharotia, Ananda Moy Banerji, Dattatreya Apte, Kavita Nayar, and Sushanta Guha.

It is curated by art curator-consultant Lubna Sen.

''The show can be considered an anthology of mark-making, a rich repertoire of expressions arrived through a distinctive array of techniques evolved through three to four decades of individual practices. Though vastly different in style, they converge at one point -- their single-minded commitment to the evolution of their craft,'' said Sen in a statement.

Spanning different mediums, themes and approaches to their work, the exhibition delves into the practice, known to the art world as 'Multiple Encounters', which means ''engaging in many collaborative projects around the world with a singular commitment to creating a deeper dialogue in art''.

It aims to present the viewers with an opportunity to discover them individually, and explore the mark they have made -- the one that differentiates them from the rest.

While the nuances of life, nature and spirituality are the central ideas behind Zharotia's 'Purush and Prakriti' and 'Tree' series; 'River Sutra' and 'Orange Moon' by Ananda Moy Banerji showcase human forms, human behaviour and human endeavours as he takes a plunge in a deep sea of the human landscape.

Established painter and printmaker Apte's 'Still Life' and 'Reflections' series are quiet contemplations of the unseen and unacknowledged world. Prints from his 'Lockdown Reflections' series are also part of the show.

''For me creating a print is like recording the happenings around, impressions of changing cities, living with old and new at the same time. The print is at times a very intimate expression and at other times for public consumption. The printmaker can play any role he desires,'' he explained.

Another artist Sushanta Guha's vivid and detailed critical commentaries, 'His Magical World' and 'Time Traveller', are dealing with, “global issues emerging from the endless human desire of this materialistic world, which has led to a loss of human sensibilities and an increase in individual suffering''.

The exhibition will come to a close on October 8.

