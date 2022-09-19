Peaky Blinders film: Everything we know so far

Peaky Blinders Season 7 may not happen, but fans are likely to get a feature film, and hopefully, a spin-off series. The feature film might show Alfie Solomons (played by Tom Hardy) entering the crime world with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) as the lead.

Some fans were eagerly waiting for the Peaky Blinders Season 7, but as already mentioned, it is going to be possible mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While talking to BBC News in early 2021, Steven Knight revealed: "The original intention was to do seven series, but COVID has stolen a year from us, and we felt what would be a great idea is to, almost in place of that seventh series, is to go onto the big screen."

He later revealed that the tragic death of their beloved actress Helen McCrory, who played Polly Gray in the series, is also a cause for "the end of the beginning."

"The reason is boringly practical which is that we lost a year due to the pandemic," Knight revealed. "The way these things are scheduled – it's like turning an oil tanker around. We just felt, also with the loss of Helen [McCrory], that it all seemed to be pointing towards doing what I'm calling 'the end of the beginning".

He added, "Let's end the beginning, then let's do the film. And then let's see where we go in terms of spin-offs."

According to Town & Country, beginning in September 2022, Knight, in collaboration with Rambert Production, Birmingham Hippodrome, and The Lowry, will put up a dance production in the Peaky Blinders universe, titled Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby. The show will be directed and choreographed by Benoit Swan Pouffer and is said to follow "Tommy Shelby and Grace Burgess through their passionate love affair."

Peaky Blinders Film

The production of the film is expected to go into production in 2023, and it will be shot in Birmingham, with Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson believed to be reprising their roles as Tommy and Arthur Shelby, respectively.Stephen Graham could also return to play his role Hayden Stagg in the Peaky Blinders film.

Speaking to Metro, Knight weighed in on Graham's performance: "It's been brilliant, and I want to keep him as part of it, going forward."

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Knight said: "I know what's going to happen in those stories and it's about a sort of untold story that happened in the Second World War, which Peakys are going to be involved in."

Steven Knight is yet to disclose his exact plans on which character he wants to make a spinoff; however, it sounds like Peaky Blinders' end is going to take entry into a larger Peaky universe.

Peaky Blinders mainly says the story of Tommy Shelby but another character Alfie Solomons (played by Tom Hardy) also played an important role in the Gangster society. He was the leader of a Jewish gang based in Camden Town and was introduced in Peaky Blinders Season 2 while Tommy was the not-so-famous crime boss. The character has had a massive cultural impact and has been praised worldwide.

A few years ago, Steven Knight posted an audio clip called "The Gospel of AlfieSolomons: Part One", where Hardy recites a poem detailing how his character became a gangster, along with his family background.

It seems the creators will come back with a spin-off series with AlfieSolomons as the main character. In the Peaky Blinders Spin-off, Alfie could get into the crime world and finally run into Tommy Shelby himself. It could also explore how he created his business and made it a criminal empire.

If the filming starts in 2023, fans can expect the Peaky Blinders movie to release in either 2024 or 2025.

