Outer Banks Season 3’s 2022 release seems unlikely

Netflix's action-adventure mystery teen drama, Outer Bank Season 3 might not get a release date soon. The principal photography which was filmed in Harleston, South Carolina began on February 16 and wrapped up on 19 August 2022 but if the production follows the previous release pattern, we are not seeing any chances of OBS 3 getting a 2022 release window.

The second season of Outer Banks (OBS) was filmed between August 2020 and April 2021, and it took three months to prepare the whole process including the post-production work before it was released on July 30, 2021. So if a similar timetable is followed, we can expect Outer Banks Season 3 in November 2022 or in early 2023.

Still, fans expect a major update on September 24. On that day, Netflix will launch the Tudum event for 2022. Outer Bank is included in the list. In the Tudum, the streamer will show "news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix's biggest stars and creators."

Outer Banks is set in North Carolina. The teen drama follows a group of teens known as "Pogues" who belong to the working class and live at The Cut. They are determined to find out the truth behind the missing father of the group's ringleader, John B. Along the way; they discover a legendary treasure that is tied to John B's father. They face "Kooks" — the wealthy elite of the town, Figure Eight. The series shows how the Pogues seek to overcome obstacles such as love, fighting, friendship, and money.

The big cliffhanger is that John. B is alive! The discovery of Big John's survival will probably be a key point from where Outer Banks Season 3 starts. The Pogues is planning to steal back the gold and cross of Santo Domingo, and they might attempt to return home in the upcoming segment. Fans could also see Kie and JJ's love story in Outer Banks Season 3.

