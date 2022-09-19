Russian Doll Season 3 may continue to center around Nadia's time-travel

Russian Doll Season 3 is yet to get a green light, but it doesn't mean that the possibility for the new installment is less. Back in 2019, co-creator cum series star Natasha Lyonne told to THR that the writing team had a three-season plan from the outset.

"I know there has to be space left open for something beyond my limited imagination in this moment to know if that is still where the series begins, middles and ends. Maybe it's only two seasons. Maybe it's four seasons. Right now, it feels quite clearly that it is those three."

As the Russian Doll Season 3 hasn't been commissioned yet, it is impossible to tell when the show might appear on Netflix. Season 2 premiered on April 20, 2022. So, it is too early to guess anything about a potential third season. Before finally making a renewal decision, Netflix sometimes takes a big gap to gather all relevant viewership data worldwide.

As for the plotline of Russian Doll Season 3, as the second season ends with a fully-rounded moment, season three will likely continue with Nadia's time-traveling. Nadia and Alan board the train and find it full of her friends on their way to Ruth's wake, saying it is April 30. The future – as with Nadia's – is unclear.

In Russian Doll Season 2, Nadia came to know about her mother and grandmother at different times. Therefore we could guess Russian Doll Season 3 will take place in the future. It might be connected to Season 2 but it will mainly have a fresh new plot.

Speaking to Variety, Lyonne has briefly described Russian Doll season 3.

"It feels like there's an idea cooking for season 3. And it would be really fun if it was one of those shows where, five years later, it's like, 'No, wait a second! I think we've got another idea for a few episodes.' I would love to see that for Russian Doll. 'Oh, wait, I think we've got an idea of our original movie now. It's been 20 years later.' I don't think I'll ever be done with this show. It depends a lot about appetite and reception."

If we finally get Russian Doll Season 3 in the future, all the lead actors are likely to return to play their respective roles in the series. This includes Natasha Lyonne as Nadia, Alan as Charlie Barnett, Maxine as Nadia's friends Greta Lee and Rebecca Henderson as Lizzy.

We could also see the return of Nadia's mom Nora (Chloë Sevigny). Plus, if the plot shows time travel again, Annie Murphy (past) and Elizabeth Ashley (present) could also come back in the series.

We have to wait until the official announcement arrives. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Netflix series!

