Arthdal Cronicles Season 2: Everything we know so far

Netflix Arthdal Chronicles 2 is official now! The series is in the pre-production stage and set to film soon. Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 will continue from the unfinished endings of the previous season.

According to the February 2022 announcement, Studio Dragon planned to release Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 to premiere in early 2023 along with a webtoon and an MMORPG. Writers Kim Young-hyun and Park Sang-yeon will be in charge of the script for Season 2 following Season 1, while the second season will be directed by The Great Battle's director Kim Kwang-sik.

The story of Arthdal Chronicles revolves around a mythical land named Arth that takes place during the Bronze Age. The inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal contend with power struggles, while some encounter love along the way. Eun-seom played by Song Joong-ki goes through hardships to bring his tribe back to life and learns about his true origins in the process.

Jisoo as Saenarae, Jang Dong-gun as Ta-gon, Kim Ok-bin as Tae Al-ha, and Hae-jun Park as Moo-baek, except Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won are confirmed to return in Arthdal Cronicles Season 2.

The K-drama initially starred Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won. But actors Lee Joon-gi and Shin Se Kyung replaced them as protagonists Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won respectively in Arthdal Chronicles 2. Song Joong Ki played twin characters EunSeom and Saya in Season 1, while Kim Ji Won played Tanya.

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 doesn't have an official release date yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean drama series.

