The Witcher Season 3 & Blood Origin: Get the latest updates!

Netflix's one of the most popular shows, The Witcher is returning with Season 3. The production of The Witcher 3 was wrapped up after five months of hard work, according to a report by Redanian Intelligence. The director of the final two episodes of the series, Bola Ogun has confirmed the wrap via her Instagram stories. The EP Steve Gaub posted a picture with the caption "And that's a picture wrap on Season 3 of @witchernetflix !!"

Though there's a lot of work left for the post-production to be done for the Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan-starring series but the good news is director Stephen Surjik revealed that The Witcher Season 4 was already mapped earlier.

According to the RI report, the writing and filming for The Witcher Season 4 and Season 5 will start back to back. Currently, the date for filming is yet to be confirmed; however, the script writing session will start within a few months. All three seasons of Vikings: Valhalla were also shot almost back to back, with a couple of months of breaks between each.

Seemingly, The Witcher Season 3 release date will be announced in Tudum virtual event on September 24, 2022. Moreover, The Witcher Season 3 and Season 4 might be announced officially in the event. Henry Cavill will be there to present a behind-the-scenes look at Season 3. Besides Cavill, showrunner Lauren Hissrich will also be there to discuss the show and upcoming spinoff "The Witcher: Blood Origin." Blood Origin is reportedly scheduled to be released on December 25, 2022.

The TUDUM event will be live-streamed on Netflix's YouTube channel on Saturday, September 24, at 10:00 am Pacific Time. Get the full list of TV shows, movies and video games of the Tudum events and the timings here.

The Witcher Season 3 will be an adaption of the second proper novel in The Witcher Saga, titled 'Time of Contempt.' Lauren Hissrich recognized that Season 2 was very different from the books, with some new plotlines and character upgrades added to the Netflix drama. He also stated on Twitter that the third season would adapt the source material much more closely.

In that book, Yennefer, Ciri and Geralt reunited and traveled to the Brotherhood's headquarters of Aretuza (season 2 finale). In 'Time of Contempt', a revolution takes place, so the main character of the story may separate again.

Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Chicago P.D. Season 10 to center around Burzek, says showrunner