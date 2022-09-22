Why Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 4 is possible? Know in detail

The popular anime Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War Season 4 is yet to be confirmed but many believe a tweet posted from their official Twitter account on June 24 shows their eagerness. The post teases fans by stating, "A new animation will be produced."

"Kaguya-Sama Love Is War: Ultra Romantic" is originally called "Kaguya-SamawaKokurasetai: Tensai-tachi no RenaiZunousen" in Japanese. Following the conclusion of Season 3, a new anime project was announced to be in production. It was later revealed that the new project is an anime film titled "Kaguya-sama: Love is War: The First Kiss Never Ends."

Based on the movie title, it'll adapt the 10-chapter Christmas-themed story arc of the same name, which means it's a direct sequel to Ultra Romantic rather than an anime original story. Considering that the average anime episode adapted 3 to 5 manga chapters that are the 14th arc of the Kaguya-sama series. It begins in Chapter 142 and ends in Chapter 151.

The arc will be showing KaguyaShinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane finally having their first kiss at the end of Season 3.

The Kaguya-sama film will likely be the equivalent of a relatively short film or a long OVA episode. However, it is still not clear whether Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 4 will be announced after the movie.

Currently, there is no worldwide release date for "The First Kiss Never Ends" movie but on July 11, 2022, the official Twitter account announced that the movie will be broadcast on Japanese TV stations after its special screenings at movie theaters. Seemingly, Crunchyroll will be simulcasting the film worldwide in the future.

However, fans believe, Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 4 will be announced after the film aired. If the fourth season of the Kaguya-Sama anime is declared in the future, it will follow the story of Miyuki and Kaguya. They may confess face to face or may even go for a date. Plus, Season 4 will also show the dark secrets of Ai Hayasaka and the Shinomiya family.

Therefore fans have to wait for the announcement of Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 4 and what happens next after the movie "The First Kiss Never Ends."

