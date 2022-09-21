Tokyo Revengers Chapter 270: Baji’s reappearance & Mikey’s tragic death

The recent chapters of the Japanese manga Tokyo Revengers are focusing on the time leaper story of Mikey's brother Sanichiro. Each chapter is showing a different story of Mikey. Hopefully, the writer will connect each story at the same point. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 270 is another important chapter that will show more about Sanichiro and Mikey's past.

After Mikey reveals that he and Takemichi are in different timelines, we saw Shinichiro's appearances in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 269. Shinichiro has time-traveled to save Mikey. We also saw Shinichiro taking care of Mikey who is seriously ill after an accident. Mikey couldn't feel anything and could only sit in a wheelchair. After four years, Mikey's condition did not show any improvement.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 270 spoilers

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 270 starts with Shinichiro and Baji talking in the car. This time the appearance of Baji is different from before, he dyed his long hair. Shinichiro tells Baji that Sanzu Haruchiyo has finally been released from prison, after a year behind bars.

Baji complains about why they need to go and greet Sanzu, the madman who injured his friend with the Katana. However, Shinichiro told Baji not to say that, because Sanju was angry with the person who insulted Mikey (Majiro Sano).

Shinichiro then asked Baji why he didn't join the high school. Baji replied there's no fun in high school. However, while they were chatting the car arrived at the prison where Sanzu will be released.

After they meet Sanju, he asked about Mikey. Shinichiro answered Sanzu's question with a smile and said if he wants to know how Mikey was doing, then he should meet him by himself.

The three of them then went to the hospital where Mikey is admitted. Sanzu met Mikey last year before he went to prison. He was surprised to see Mikey's condition and asked if he still recognized him. Seeing Mikey's condition, Sanzu grabbed Mikey's hand but he just looked at him without saying anything.

They left the hospital. Sanzu is worried about Mikey's condition while Baji is more worried about his brother, Shinichiro's fate. He knew that Shinichiro is pretending to be strong as he does after his grandfather died and Emma left the house. Baji sadly notes that Mikey won't survive much longer. And indeed, a month after Baji and Sanzu met Shinichiro, and they heard that Manjiro Sano passes away on July 20.

After Mikey's death, can Shinichiro get back to the past to rectify everything so that he can save his brother? Tokyo Revengers Chapter 270 will reveal the crucial point on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

